NCA chief Rahul Dravid likely to head COVID Task force

BCCI's 100-page SOPs to state units on resumption: Players must sign consent form, 60-plus barred

Dravid being the head of NCA is likely to be the head of the said task force.

Players will have to sign a consent form before resuming training at their respective centres as per the standard operating procedure, which bars anyone above 60 years of age and individuals with underlying medical conditions from being part of the camp.

For resumption of training at the NCA in Bengaluru, the COVID task force will include Dravid, a medical officer, a hygiene officer and BCCI AGM, Cricket Operations. Their responsibilities will include communicating "clearly and regularly with the players, explaining measures being taken to manage risk, and the advice being given to individuals to follow the same and update of COVID19 cases to relevant higher management".

Like the players at their respective state centres, cricketers at the NCA too will have to sign a consent form before resuming training.

"All the Players and staff including administrative staff of NCA shall be tested for COVID-19 (RT-PCR test) to detect the possibility of COVID 19 infection before the resumption of training," as per the SOP.

"Prior to the commencement of National Cricket Academy, the players shall submit a written undertaking to abide by all the protocols prescribed in this SOP and various Government orders issued from time to time in the context of COVID19 prevention."

According to its 100-page-long SOP, the players will have to sign the form acknowledging the risks involved with resumption of training amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019-2020 domestic season ended in March but the upcoming season, which usually starts in August, is set to be curtailed due to the health crisis.

"The health and safety of players, staff and stakeholders will be the sole responsibility of respective State Cricket Associations," read the BCCI guidelines on resumption of cricket, which is in PTI's possession.

The BCCI has also mentioned that the injury management of players could be remotely monitored with a detailed flow chart which indicates that injured players could discuss their issues over video call with NCA physio.

Once injury is reported, the head of NCA will depute a physio who will monitor it via video call as all medical reports are submitted. The rehab program then will be emailed. The players will also have a detailed form that they will submit to the trainer which includes, the kind of exercises they have done, and contain information about pre and post lockdown weight