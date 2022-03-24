Need to carry big legacy set by Dhoni - Jadeja reacts to being appointed CSK captain

While Dhoni is expected to continue playing, Jadeja is all set to become only the third player to lead four-time champions CSK when they open their title defence against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (March 26).

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," CSK said in a statement.

MS Dhoni quits as Chennai Super Kings captain; Ravindra Jadeja to lead side in IPL 2022

Hours later the franchise posted a video on their social media platform with the reaction of new skipper Jadeja, who spoke about the huge responsibily and thanked the fans for their best wishes.

In the video, Jadeja said: "Feeling good, but at the same time, I also need to fill in big boots. Mahi bhai has already set a big legacy so I need to carry forward. I do not need to worry too much. He is here and he will be my go-to person to solve some questions. Thank you for wishes and love."

Jadeja joins Dhoni and Raina as the only players to have led the Chennai franchise since the inaugural edition in 2008. While Dhoni has led the side in 213 matches, Raina led the team only on 6 times. This will be Jadeja's first assignment as captain in the IPL.

Jadeja, who moved to CSK in 2012 after earlier stints in Rajastan Royals and Kochi Tuskers, has so far played 146 matches in the yellow of Chennai, amassing 1480 runs along with 109 wickets and 66 catches for the franchise.

Dhoni, meanwhile has captained in 204 matches in the IPL winning 121, losing 82 and one match ended in a no-result with a win percentage of 59.60. Under the astute leadership of Dhoni Chennai have won four IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 as well as two Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014.

Jadeja has been part of an IPL winning team three times in his career, winning the inaugural edition under Shane Warne at Rajasthan Royals, while the next two under Dhoni in 2018 and 2021 season.