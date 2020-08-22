Neil McKenzie resigns from the post of Bangladesh batting coach

The former South Africa Test player accepted the job in July 2018 and is credited with the team's confident white-ball batting.

"Neil has informed us that he was unable to continue as the Bangladesh batting coach, as in the changed world scenario it was important for him to stay close to the family in South Africa," Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said in a statement on Friday (August 22).

"He has been a much-admired coach here and I wish to thank him for the work he has put in with the Bangladeshi batsmen, especially in white-ball cricket where the progress has been evident," said Nizam.

Bangladesh is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in October for a three-Test series.