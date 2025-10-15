Nepal vs Oman Live Streaming T20 World Cup Asia Pacific Qualifier: Where to Watch NEP vs OMN in India, UK and USA Online?

The road to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 continues to intensify as teams battle through the regional qualifiers. In the East Asia Pacific Qualifiers Super 6 stage, Nepal will lock horns with Oman in what promises to be an exciting contest at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman on Wednesday, October 15, with the match set to begin at 8:30 PM IST.
Rohit Paudel will lead the Nepalese side, which comes into the fixture high on confidence after a thrilling five-run victory against Qatar in their previous qualifier. That narrow win not only boosted Nepal's morale but also showcased their ability to handle pressure in crunch situations - a valuable trait as the tournament moves into its decisive stages.
On the other hand, Oman, under the captaincy of Jitender Singh, will look to bounce back strongly and make the most of home conditions. The team boasts a solid batting order and experienced bowlers capable of troubling Nepal's lineup, especially on the spin-friendly pitches of Al Amerat.
Nepal will rely on their disciplined bowling attack and the leadership of Paudel to maintain their winning momentum. The likes of Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh Airee will be key with the bat, while their bowlers will aim to replicate their consistency from the previous match.
Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lokesh Bam, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane.
Oman (Playing XI): Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Mohammad Nadeem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Jiten Ramanandi, Nadeem Khan, Aryan Bisht, Sufyan Mehmood, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed.
India
The Nepal vs Oman match will be telecast on FanCode app and website from 8:30 PM IST.
Pakistan
The Nepal vs Oman match will be available on ICC.tv for free from 8:00 PM PKT.
Bangladesh
The Nepal vs Oman match will be available on ICC.tv for free from 9:00 PM BST.
United Kingdom
The Nepal vs Oman match will be available on ICC.tv for free from 4:00 PM UK Time.
USA
The Nepal vs Oman match will be available on ICC.tv for free from 11:00 AM ET/8:00 AM PT.
Nepal
The Nepal vs Oman match will be available on ICC.tv for free from 9:00 PM Nepal Time and also on Kantipur Max HD YouTube channel.