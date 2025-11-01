PKL Final 2025 : Full List Of Award Winners, Prize Money - All You Need To Know

Cricket Nepal vs USA Live Streaming ICC CWC League 2: Where to Watch NEP vs USA in India, UK, USA Online?

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2025 continues with Match 89 as Nepal take on the USA at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 1. The contest promises to be a high-stakes clash between a struggling Nepal side and a confident USA outfit sitting comfortably at the top of the table.

Nepal, currently seventh in the standings with five wins and eleven defeats, have struggled for consistency throughout the tournament. Their latest outing ended in disappointment as they suffered a five-wicket loss to UAE. Batting first, Nepal were bowled out for 233 runs, with captain Rohit Kumar Paudel once again standing tall amid the collapse.

His brilliant 109 off 130 balls was the lone highlight of the innings, as regular wickets prevented any big partnerships. Despite a competitive total, Nepal's bowlers couldn't contain UAE's aggressive top order. Aryansh Sharma's fluent 98 and Alishan Sharafu's quickfire 45 helped UAE chase down the target with ease in the 44th over.

Aarif Sheikh remains Nepal's most consistent performer with the bat this season, having scored 431 runs, while leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane continues to lead the bowling charts for his side with 19 wickets.

In contrast, the USA have been in imperious form, sitting atop the table with 16 wins and just six losses. Their latest victory came against UAE, a four-wicket triumph that underlined their depth and resilience. Chasing 212, the top order faltered early, but Milind Kumar (71) and Shubham Ranjane (46*) steadied the ship to secure the win in the final over. Kumar leads the tournament's run charts for USA with 823 runs, while Saurabh Netravalkar has been their standout bowler with 30 wickets.

As Nepal aim to bounce back and USA look to extend their dominance, all eyes will be on Dubai for what promises to be a competitive encounter.

Nepal vs USA Live Streaming: Where to Watch ICC CWC League 2 Match on TV and Online?

India

The Nepal vs USA match will be telecast on FanCode app and website from 11:00 AM IST.

Pakistan

The Nepal vs USA match will be available on ICC.tv for free from 10:30 AM PKT.

Bangladesh

The Nepal vs USA match will be available on ICC.tv for free from 11:30 AM BST.

United Kingdom

The Nepal vs USA match will be available on ICC.tv for free from 5:30 AM UK Time.

USA

The Nepal vs USA match will be available on Willow TV/ESPN+ from 1:30 AM ET/10:30 PM PT on Saturday.

Nepal

The Nepal vs USA match will be available on OSR Sports/Action Sports HD from 11:15 AM Nepal Time.