Cricket Nepal vs USA Live Streaming ICC CWC League 2: Where to Watch NEP vs USA in India, UK and USA Online? Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 9:50 [IST]

Nepal vs USA Live Streaming: Nepal are set to take on the USA in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match on Sunday, October 26, at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The hosts, led by Rohit Paudel, will look to bounce back strongly after inconsistent performances in recent outings.

Nepal will rely heavily on their experienced campaigners like Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, and Sompal Kami to deliver with both bat and ball on home soil.

The USA, meanwhile, come into the contest with renewed confidence after a steady rise in the League 2 standings. Skipper Monank Patel will hope his side can continue their winning momentum, with key contributions expected from Aaron Jones and Saurabh Netravalkar. The match holds significance for both teams as they aim to strengthen their position in the qualification pathway for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The pitch at Kirtipur is known to assist spinners in the middle overs, while early movement could challenge openers under the morning sun. A competitive contest is on the cards, with both sides eager to make a statement. Fans can expect a thrilling battle as Nepal seek home advantage against a disciplined USA unit.

Nepal vs USA- Full Squad

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Anil Sah(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Kushal Malla, Aasif Sheikh.

USA Squad: Smit Patel(w), Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel(c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rushil Ugarkar, Shubham Ranjane, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Yasir Mohammad, Juanoy Drysdale.

Nepal vs USA Live Streaming: Where to Watch ICC CWC League 2 Match on TV and Online?

India

The Nepal vs USA match will be telecast on FanCode app and website from 11:00 AM IST.

Pakistan

The Nepal vs USA match will be available on ICC.tv for free from 10:30 AM PKT.

Bangladesh

The Nepal vs USA match will be available on ICC.tv for free from 11:30 AM BST.

United Kingdom

The Nepal vs USA match will be available on ICC.tv for free from 5:30 AM UK Time.

USA

The Nepal vs USA match will be available on Willow TV/ESPN+ from 1:30 AM ET/10:30 PM PT on Saturday.

Nepal

The Nepal vs USA match will be available on OSR Sports/Action Sports HD from 11:15 AM Nepal Time.