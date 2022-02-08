New Zealand hand first Test call ups to Tickner, Fletcher for SA series, Williamson misses

Colin de Grandhomme and Hamish Rutherford have also been recalled for the first Test in Christchurch, which begins on February 17, though captain Kane Williamson and key bowler Trent Boult missed out.

Fletcher is the highest run-scorer for Canterbury in the ongoing Plunket Shield, hitting 344 runs in four games, and will be cover for wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, while Tickner adds depth to New Zealand's bowling attack, having claimed 14 wickets in four matches this season.

"Cam has been excellent across the three formats for Canterbury over the past couple of seasons, producing consistent and often match-winning performances for his team," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said.

"Blair's been a consistent performer in the Plunket Shield over the past few seasons, and we felt his pace, bounce and aggression covered our bases should we lose a pace bowler to injury."

All-rounder De Grandhomme earns a recall as does Rutherford, who is back in the Test side after seven years away and has scored 371 runs in four matches this season for Otago, and hit 171 for his country against England back in 2013.

Williamson remains sidelined by an elbow injury and will miss the two-match series, with Tom Latham continuing as captain, while Boult sits out the first Test as he awaits the birth of his third child.