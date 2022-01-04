New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4: Ebadot rattles Kiwis as Bangladesh on the verge of win

Bangladesh resumed the day at 401 for 6. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Yasir Ali added 44 runs to the overnight score before Tim Southee had Mehidy Hasan for 47 caught behind by wicket-keeper Tom Blundell.

In the space of 13 runs from 445 to 458, the Bangla Tigers were bowled out but they still managed to take a 130-run first-innings lead.

Trailing by 130 runs, the hosts needed a solid start but they lost their skipper Tom Latham for just 14 as he played on a delivery by Taskin Ahmed.

Latham and Will Young could add only 29 runs for the opening wicket.

Centurion in the first innings, Devon Conway could only score 13 as he was caught brilliantly in the gully by Shadman Islam off Ebadat Hossain's bowling leaving hosts in a spot of bother at 63 for 2, still trailing by 67 runs.

New Zealand team desperately needed a partnership and opener Will Young along with experienced Ross Taylor did exactly that.

The duo took their team's total to the triple-figure mark as Young went on to score a half-century.

The 73-run partnership was broken by Ebadat Hossain who dismissed Young for 69 with the score at 136/3. Two balls later, at the same score, Hossain got the wicket of Henry Nicholls for a duck.

The pacer came back again in the next over and this time he got the wicket of wicketkeeper batter Tom Blundell for a duck, with the Kiwis losing three wickets at the score of 136.

With half of the New Zealand side back in the pavilion at 147, the Bangladeshis are close to registering their maiden Test win on Kiwi soil as the hosts are leading by only 17 runs with only 5 wickets remaining.

Ross Taylor is unbeaten on 37 with Rachin Ravindra at the other end on 6.

Brief Score: New Zealand: 328/10 & 147/5 (Will Young 69, Ross Taylor 37 not out; Ebadot Hossain 4/39) vs Bangladesh: 458/10 (Mominul Haque 88, Liton Das 86; Trent Boult 4/85).