New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Tigers upset Kiwis; Highlights, Post-Match Presentation

With this win, Bangladesh has become the first team to defeat New Zealand in New Zealand in a Test match since March 2017.

This is also Bangladesh's first Test victory over the BlackCaps.

Needing 40 runs for the win, Bangladesh wrapped up the chase in overs with Mominul Haque (13 not out) and Mushfiqur Rahim (5 not out) remaining unbeaten at the crease.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson picked up one wicket each in the second innings.

Earlier, resuming Day 5 at 147/5, hosts New Zealand managed to add just 22 more runs to the total, setting Bangladesh a target of just 40 runs for the win.

Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee were dismissed for a duck on the final day of the Test while Trent Boult scored eight runs.

For Bangladesh, Ebadot Hossain picked up six wickets in the second innings while Taskin Ahmed scalped three.

Mominul Haque, Bangladesh Captain: It was a team work, everyone was keen to win this match. Everyone put in their support in all departments. We won because of our bowlers, they bowled in the right areas and tried to follow the process as well.

“We know when the sun's out in New Zealand, the wickets spin and we try to utilise these things. Ebadot was unbelievable.

“Outstanding effort. We didn't play well the last couple of times in the Test matches here, so it was very important to put our legacy to the next level in the Test matches. Today I want to forget this and we have to look forward to the Christchurch match as well."

Tom Latham, New Zealand captain: "We weren't quite there in all three facets really, Bangladesh certainly showed us how to go about things on that wicket. They were able to build partnerships, apply a lot of pressure and unfortunately we weren't able to do it for long enough.

“There have been only two Test matches here, both matches have been similar, probably a little bit slower than what we expected and did not quite break up as much.

“We sort of knew what it would be like, probably looking back at the first innings, the position we were in - if we get 450, then it's probably a different story but full credit to Bangladesh, they thoroughly deserve the win. It hurts but we have got to turn to Christchurch in a few days' time and hopefully we will take the learnings from this and apply them to what will be a different surface at Hagley.

“Every individual has to reflect on their learnings from what was a slightly different surface here and our focus has got to turn to Hagley and hopefully we can put up a good performance there.”

Ebadot Hossain, Player of the match: "First of all thanks to Allah. Secondly, in New Zealand soil, our brothers and teams didn't get win in the last 21 years. We set a goal this time.

“We raised our hand. We have to beat New Zealand in their own soil. They are Test champions, our next generation has to beat New Zealand.

"In the last two years, I am working with Ottis Gibson. Conditions are always flat at home. We are still learning how to bowl and reverse in away conditions. I am trying to hit the top of the stumps.

“I needed to be a little patient for success to come. I am a soldier of Bangladesh Air Force so I know how to do the salute. It was a long story, from volleyball to cricket. I am enjoying cricket, representing Bangladesh and Bangladesh Air Force.”

Brief scores: New Zealand 328 and 169 lost to Bangladesh 458 and 42/2 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 17, Mominul Haque 13 not out; Kyle Jamieson 1-12) by 8 wickets.