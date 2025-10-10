Brazil Triumphs Over South Korea 5-0 As Estevao And Rodrygo Shine With Two Goals Each

Cricket New Zealand vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2025: Devine and Halliday Rescue White Ferns for Crucial 100-Run Victory By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 23:09 [IST]

Guwahati, Oct 10: New Zealand registered their first win of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, overcoming a top-order collapse to secure a comfortable 100-run triumph over Bangladesh at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday (October 10).

The victory was spearheaded by battling half-centuries from captain Sophie Devine and Brooke Halliday, followed by a clinical bowling performance led by veteran pacer Lea Tahuhu in her 100th ODI appearance.

New Zealand Innings: Rescue Mission Complete

Opting to bat first, the White Ferns quickly found themselves in deep trouble at 38 for three after the early dismissals of Georgia Plimmer (4), Suzie Bates (29 - run out after a mix-up with Amelia Kerr), and the key wicket of Amelia Kerr (1), who was bamboozled by a stunning delivery from leg-spinner Rabeya Khan.

The innings was masterfully stabilised by the fourth-wicket pair of Sophie Devine and Brooke Halliday. Mirroring their resilience from the previous match, the duo chose singles over high-risk shots, patiently rebuilding the total. Halliday was the aggressor once set, bringing up her first fifty of the tournament on her way to a top score of 69 off 104 balls before being caught off Fahima Khatun.

Skipper Devine continued her brilliant form, notching her third consecutive half-century with a six, before being bowled for 63 off 85 balls by Nishita Akter Nishi. Devine and Halliday's crucial 112-run partnership provided the backbone for the White Ferns to post a competitive total of 227 for nine in their 50 overs. Bangladesh's bowling effort was headlined by the brilliant Rabeya Khan, who finished with superb figures of 3/30 in her 10 overs.

Bangladesh Innings: Tahuhu Marks 100th ODI with Wickets

Chasing a target of 228, Bangladesh's batting unit crumbled under the pressure of the new ball. Pacer Rosemary Mair provided the early breakthroughs, setting the tone as the Tigresses slumped to 22 for three and later, a disastrous 33 for six.

The day was special for veteran pacer Lea Tahuhu, who, on her 100th ODI appearance, made a significant impact by dismissing Sumaiya Akter and Shorna Akter in consecutive overs. Tahuhu finished with impressive figures of 3/22, while Jess Kerr was equally destructive, claiming 3/21 as the top order was dismantled.

A determined rearguard effort from Fahima Khatun (34 off 80) and Rabeya Khan (25) delayed the inevitable, putting on a defiant 44-run partnership for the eighth wicket. However, the fight proved too little, too late, as Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 127 in $39.5$ overs, handing New Zealand a morale-boosting 100-run win.