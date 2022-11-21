New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

India had beaten the Kiwis in the second T20I at Mount Maunganui on Sunday (November 20) to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Will India ring in some changes? There is a massive outcry to include Sanju Samson in the 11 in the place of Rishabh Pant, who continued his underwhelming ways in the T20s during the Bay Oval match as well, getting out for a 13-ball 6.

That could only be the selection decision the VVS Laxman-led team management might be considering but it remains to be seen whether they will do such a call at the expense of the team's vice-captain, Pant.

The bowling line-up looks settled as they limited New Zealand's potent batting-line in the first match with a fine effort.

Here is then the Dream11 Prediction, match prediction, fantasy tips and possible playing 11 ahead of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I.

1. Squads India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik. New Zealand’s T20I Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner. 2. Playing 11 India: 1 Ishan Kishan, 2 Rishabh Pant, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Mohammad Siraj, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal. New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Finn Allen, 3 Glenn Phillips, 4 Kane Williamson, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 James Neesham, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Ish Sodhi, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Adam Milne. 3. Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction: 1 Ishan Kishan, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Kane Williamson, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Mohammad Siraj, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Tim Southee. Fantasy Tips: Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav, Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway. 4. Match prediction India showcased their firepower with both bat and ball in the second T20I at the Bay Oval, winning it comfortably. Now, the India batters will get another chance to display their strength at the batting-friendly McLean Park in Napier. If the bowlers too can rise to the occasion then India can go all the distance and win the series. We think the scales are tilted in favour of India in the third T20I.