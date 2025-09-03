Cricket Not Pakistan or Sri Lanka, India just need to worry about This team in Asia Cup 2025, says Irfan Pathan By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 13:52 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

As India look to take steps in the Asia Cup 2025, former India player Irfan Pathan has opined the sole threat for Suryakumar Yadav and co. in the competition.

Although the majority of Indian players haven't been in the groove of T20 cricket in recent months, Pathan believes the Indian team will be on course for a decent outing in the competition.

"When it comes to Indian cricket, I feel they are always in touch with the game. The NCA has built a very good system. Contracted players can go there anytime, prepare themselves, undergo fitness tests, and even take part in match simulations," Pathan said during a media interaction facilitated by Sony Sports.

As the Indian team take on Pakistan on September 14, the buzz, albeit a bit negative, is already heightened. But when asked about the team which can trouble the Indian team, Pathan felt Pakistan will not be their biggest rival. Rather, the former Baroda player mentioned Afghanistan as the team who can cause trouble.

"If there's one team India needs to be wary of, it's Afghanistan. On slow pitches, their bowlers can cause real trouble and be very effective on those tracks. Pakistan, on the other hand, are still trying to regroup. They are searching for leadership and looking for players who can step up and play big roles consistently at the top," the former India player added.

The Indian selectors thrown in Shubman Gill in the mix of T20 cricket abruptly. The India Test captain was not part of the T20 mould in recent months, but he is part of the Asia Cup squad not just as a player, but as Suryakumar's deputy. And Pathan opines the inclusion of Gill would do a 'world of good' for Indian cricket.

"The selection of Shubman Gill as vice-captain would not have happened without Suryakumar Yadav's consent. His (Suryakumar's) responsibility is not only to perform and look after the team, but at the same time grow leadership, grow the team and he has started doing that. People might think that puts pressure on him, but what he is doing is actually doing a world of good for Indian cricket in the long term, and it will establish Suryakumar Yadav as a proper leader who is respected, especially in the cricketing community," the former India player further said.

The continental tournament, which will be played in T20 format, starts from September 9. India are grouped with hosts UAE, Oman and arch rivals Pakistan.