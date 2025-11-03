Not Rs 125 Crore! BCCI announces Huge Prize Money for Team India after Women's World Cup Victory: Report

Smriti Mandhana to tie the Knot after Women's World Cup Victory - Dates Confirmed, Wedding will Take place in....

Published: Monday, November 3, 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a humongous prize money after India won the Women's World Cup on Sunday (November 2).

The Indian team beat South Africa in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, thus clinching their maiden World Cup title.

Devajit Saikia, the BCCI Secretary, reportedly announced a Rs 51 crore prize money for the Indian women cricketers and support staff, right after their victory. Apart from that, the Indian team also received Rs 42.66 crore as prize money and match winning incentive from ICC.

ICC president Jay Shah also congratulated the Indian women's team after their historic moment, thanking the BCCI for their role in it.

"The India Women's Team's march towards its first World Cup has been nothing short of spectacular. While the grit, resolve and skills of the Indian team have inspired the whole nation, we must acknowledge the role of key policy decisions taken by the BCCI - increased investment, pay parity with male Cricketers, overhaul of the coaching staff and big match temperament nurtured under the WPL spotlight. Congratulations to Harmanpreet Kaur and the entire Indian squad for this historic achievement," Jay Shah wrote on X.

After putting 298 runs with the bat, India folded South Africa for 246 runs. Shafali Verma starred with an 87-run innings and took 2 wickets, while Deepti Sharma excelled with 58 runs and a match-winning 5-wicket haul (5/39). Despite a valiant 101 by South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt, her teammates couldn't support her chase, as India's bowlers triggered a collapse.

Shafali Verma won the Player of the Match award, while Deepti Sharma was adjudged as the player of the tournament.