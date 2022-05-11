Cricket
Nothing wrong in losing but everything wrong in giving up: Gambhir tells LSG players after 82 all-out

By Pti

Mumbai, May 11: A visibly upset Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir minced no words while reminding his team that abject surrender in a tournament like the IPL is not an option.

Gambhir was upset after LSG were all out for 82 while chasing a modest target of 144 against Gujarat Titans. A win would have assured them a place in the play-offs, although they are still within a touching distance of a top-four finish.

"There's nothing wrong in losing. One team has to win and one team has to lose. But there is a lot wrong in giving up. Today I thought we gave up and we were weak," a sombre looking Gambhir was seen addressing the players in a dressing room video uploaded by the franchise.

Always a tough nut and a two-time IPL champion, Gambhir made it clear that there is no place for the weak in a tournament like the IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants restricted Gujarat Titans to 144, but folded themselves for just 82
"And honestly, there is no place for being weak in a tournament like IPL or in sport. That's where the problem is. We have beaten teams in this competition. We have played really good cricket in this competition but today I thought, we lacked game sense which was more important," he said.

"We knew they (Titans) would bowl well and we expected them to bowl well. It is a world class competition, you are playing against international bowlers and we want them to challenge us. that is what we play sport for," he added.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 21:15 [IST]
