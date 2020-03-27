Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

On this day: March 27: Sachin Tendulkar walks in as opener for the first time in ODIs

By
On this day: March 27: Sachin Tendulkar walks in as opener for the first time in ODIs
On this day: March 27: Sachin Tendulkar walks in as opener for the first time in ODIs

Bengaluru, March 27: This day - March 27 - will forever be special in India's cricket history. A sunny day at Auckland 26 years ago, changed how India approached ODI cricket with the walking in of Sachin Tendulkar as opener.

It was not a decision made by choice but rather forced upon the Indian team management as regular opener Navjot Singh Sidhu woke up with a stiff neck and was ruled out of the second ODI against New Zealand.

The Indian bowlers enjoyed the slightly dampish pitch at the Eden Park and skittled New Zealand for a well below par 142. Chris Harris top-scored with an unbeaten 50 but there was nothing of note from other batsmen as they crumbled against Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Salil Ankola and Rajesh Chauhan.

The makeshift decision to given Tendulkar the totem pole position paid off brilliantly as he hammered a 49-ball 82 with 15 four and two sixes. The Kiwi pacers Danny Morrison (8-0-46-0), Chris Pringle (6-1-41-1) and Gavin Larsen (2-0-24-0) were taken to cleaners as India overhauled the target in just 23.2 overs.

It gave India a new route map to ODI cricket. They made Tendulkar open regularly thereon and the Mumbaikar went on to become the most successful batsman in the history of ODI cricket. In the years to come, he had several partners at the top, NS Sidhu, Ajay Jadeja, Manoj Prabhakar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag to name a few and Tendulkar was the rock around India's top order was built for the next two decades.

Tendulkar ended his ODI career with a record 18426 runs from 463 ODIs with 49 hundreds 96 fifties. He was also a useful stop-gap bowler in ODIs taking 154 wickets with his mixed-bag of off-spin, seam-up and occasional leg-spin.

Brief scores: New Zealand: 142 all out in 49.4 overs (Chris Harris 50 (n.o). Adam Parore 23; Kapil Dev 2-18, J Srinath 2-17, Salil Ankola 2-27, Rajesh Chauhan 3-43) lost to India: 143/3 in 23.2 overs (Sachin Tendulkar 82, Vinod Kambli 21; Chris Pringle 1-41, Matthew Hart 1-19, Chris Harris 1-13).

More SACHIN TENDULKAR News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 11:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 27, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue