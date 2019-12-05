Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

One of cricket's biggest heroes - ICC mourn Bob Willis' death

By Pti
Bob Willis died aged 70 after battling prolonged illness (Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter)
Bob Willis died aged 70 after battling prolonged illness (Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter)

Dubai, December 5: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday (December 5) condoled the death of former England captain Bob Willis, calling him one of the biggest heroes of the sport.

Willis died aged 70 after battling prolonged illness in England. In a statement, ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney offered the world body's condolences.

"We are extremely sad to hear of Bob's death and I would like to extend deep condolences to his family on behalf of the ICC," Sawhney said.

"Bob was one of the biggest cricket heroes of his time, a fast bowler respected the world over. He led the England bowling attack with aggression and the sight of him charging in to bowl is entrenched in the minds of people who watched cricket in the 1970s and 80s," he added.

England cricket great Bob Willis passes away at 70

Willis ended his 90-match Test career with 325 wickets.

"...his part in the Headingly Test against Australia in 1981 is one of the most remarkable performances in cricket. He was also admired as a broadcaster in later years and his contribution to the game will be remembered for a long time," Sawhney said.

A great cricketer but an even better bloke – Hussain leads tributes to Willis

The fast bowler captained England in 18 Tests and 29 One-Day Internationals taking 325 wickets in 90 Tests from 1971 to 1984.

Willis produced a devastating career-best of eight for 43 in the third Test of the 1981 Ashes at Headingley, which helped England to a famous win over Australia.

England went on to win the series 3-1 and Willis finished with 29 wickets at 22.96 in six matches.

In domestic cricket, the Sunderland-born bowler started his career at Surrey, before spending 12 years at Warwickshire, finishing with 899 wickets from 308 first-class matches at an average of 24.99.

More ICC News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: icc england cricket
Story first published: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 12:02 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 5, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue