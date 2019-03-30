Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pakistan beaten despite Abid's debut century

By
abid - CROPPED
Pakistan fell to a fourth defeat in their five-match ODI series with Australia, despite a sensational debut for Abid Ali.

Dubai, March 30: Abid Ali made a stunning debut century but was on the losing side as Australia claimed a six-run victory over Pakistan in the fourth one-day international.

Making his first appearance at the age of 31, Abid strengthened his claim for World Cup selection by racking up 112 runs in Dubai - the highest total by a Pakistan debutant in an ODI.

Mohammad Rizwan also impressed with 104 as Pakistan chased a target of 278, and at one point they were 218 for two.

But it was not enough to prevent Pakistan from slipping to a fourth defeat in as many games in this five-match series as they came up short in reaching 271 for eight in their 50 overs, with Glenn Maxwell having hit 98 for the tourists.

1
45742

While Aaron Finch (39) and Usman Khawaja (62) both made solid contributions to the Australian total, the cheap losses of Shaun Marsh (5), Peter Handscomb (7) and Marcus Stoinis (2) threatened to derail their innings.

Maxwell had a few near misses on his way to within a whisker of a century - dropped by Rizwan on 10 before Usman Shinwari overstepped when taking out his stumps on 76.

Alex Carey, whose place in the side could be in danger when Steve Smith and David Warner return to the fold, boosted his chances of keeping his spot with a knock of 55.

Carey enjoyed a slice of good fortune on 49, when the ball rolled into the stumps at the non-striker's end but did not dislodge the bails, sparing him the run out.

Shan Masood was bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile (3-53) for a duck in the opening over of the Pakistan innings but Abid quickly became the star of the show.

His historic knock came off 119 deliveries and featured nine boundaries, while he built a partnership of 144 with Rizwan before the Pakistan challenge faded fast.

Abid sliced to Finch off Adam Zampa's bowling to end his involvement and the men who followed could not live up to his standards, with Umar Akmal (7), Saad Ali (7), Imad Wasim (1) and Shinwari (6) all failing to hit double figures, while Yasir Shah and Junaid Khan were at the crease at the end.

The final match of the series takes place in Dubai on Sunday.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: GIR 1 - 2 ATH
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 1:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue