Pakistan Cricket Board confirms all 128 COVID-19 Tests are negative

By
Lahore, March 19: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday (March 19) confirmed it conducted 128 COVID-19 tests on the players, support staff, match officials, broadcasters and team owners on Tuesday, and all the results have turned out to be negative.

Additionally, Multan Sultans underwent 17 COVID-19 tests on Monday which were also negative. PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: "It was absolutely critical for the integrity and credibility of the Pakistan Super League and the Pakistan Cricket Board that all players, support personnel, broadcasters and match officials, those who had decided to stay back till the end of the tournament, tested negative for COVID-19.

"In this background, the PCB is pleased with the outcome of the results and happy that all these players and officials have rejoined their families without any health and safety doubts or concerns. The PCB will continue to put in place precautionary measures to better safeguard the health of its employees.

"I urge cricket fans and followers to exercise absolute caution and value their as well as others' wellbeing. They can overcome this pandemic by maintaining hygiene, avoiding close physical contact like handshaking and hugs, staying away from gatherings, avoiding close contact when anyone who is experiencing cough and fever, and spreading awareness about safety measures."

Meanwhile, all the 25 remaining foreign players, support staff and match officials have already departed for their respective destinations.

pakistan psl coronavirus cricket
Thursday, March 19, 2020, 12:30 [IST]
