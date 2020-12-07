Pakistan in New Zealand: Pak players clears Covid 19 test, ready to train outside

"This is to advise the Pakistan squad's fifth and final day 12, COVID-19 tests have all been returned as negative. As a consequence, and pending final Ministry of Health approval, the squad will leave managed isolation tomorrow and fly to Queenstown, where they will train ahead of the T20 and Test series against the BLACKCAPS," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

Earlier, the eight-members of Pakistan's squad have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Zealand, and as a result, the Health Ministry of New Zealand had not allowed the visiting squad to train.

However, after the latest round of testing and no new case in the contingent, Pakistan will be allowed to train in Queenstown ahead of the shortest format series.

"The member of the Pakistan squad who tested positive on Day 6 will remain in managed isolation until departing, negative tests permitting. Additionally, the member of the squad who was taken into quarantine in Auckland after arriving from Dubai feeling unwell but subsequently testing negative, has also been cleared to leave the facility," the statement added.

On Sunday, Pakistan head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq said not being able to train in New Zealand ahead of their series against the Kiwis has affected the players of his side.

"Top professional athletes require a certain environment to prepare so that they can perform at the minimum expected levels every time they represent their countries. While we completely respect and understand the New Zealand Government Laws, which have been put in place for the health and safety of their public, there is no denying the fact that the implementation of certain regulations has affected our athletes, both mentally and physically prior to an international series," Misbah had said in an official PCB release.

However, the Pakistan coach is hopeful that his side will be allowed to train in the coming few days.

"Nonetheless, when we will leave the isolation facility in the next day or two, we will try to put all this behind us and focus on the challenge of facing New Zealand in both the formats. New Zealand are a formidable side in their conditions and their recent performances against the West Indies confirm why they are ranked second in Tests and just behind us in T20Is in the sixth position," he added.

New Zealand and Pakistan are slated to lock horns in three T20Is and two Tests.