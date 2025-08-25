Pakistan locals playing cricket leave ground after phone call, later kill two Brothers with Bat over Bananas in Lahore By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 16:42 [IST]

A petty dispute over bananas turned into a deadly clash in Raiwind on Sunday, when men who had been playing cricket nearby abandoned their game and joined a fruit seller in beating two young brothers, ultimately killing them.

Pakistan is a country that keeps on finding new ways to shock humanity, and the latest one at a suburb of Lahore has been nothing less than heartwrenching.

Wajid and his elder brother Rashid, both in their twenties, had travelled to Raiwind from their village and stopped at a cluster of fruit vendors near Rohi Nala to buy bananas before heading home. A disagreement erupted when the brothers tried to negotiate the purchase: bananas were priced at Rs130 per dozen, but they only had a hundred-rupee note and a Rs5,000 bill. When the seller refused to provide change for the larger note, the quarrel escalated after the men asked him to sell fewer bananas.

The argument soon spiralled into violence. The fruit-seller summoned help from his friends - young men who had been playing cricket close by. In moments, bats used for sport were turned into weapons.

A disturbing video shows Rashid cradling his bleeding brother Wajid on the ground when one attacker charged at him and struck him violently on the head with a cricket bat. Wajid succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Rashid was rushed to the hospital but could not survive the head trauma and died on Monday.

Police have arrested one suspect, identified as Taimur, believed to be the man who wielded the bat. He has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code at Raiwind City Police Station. Authorities said they are pursuing other suspects, including the fruit sellers who initiated the fight.

Funeral prayers for the brothers drew thousands of mourners in Raiwind. Wajid, 22, was unmarried, while his elder brother Rashid leaves behind a wife and five children.

The grieving families condemned bystanders who chose to record the assault on their phones rather than assist. Locals also called for cases against those who kept filming during the killings instead of intervening. What began as a sporting afternoon in Raiwind ended in the preventable loss of two lives. For the families of Wajid and Rashid, bananas - and a cricket bat - became the symbols of a senseless double tragedy.