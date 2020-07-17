Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah pins this Indian batsman as his dream hat-trick wicket

"Rohit Sharma has the ability to play all types of deliveries, be it short ones or good length deliveries. His records speak for itself and picking his wicket would be a dream come true for me," Naseem told Cricingif as quoted by the Pakistan Observer.

"Steve Smith is very unorthodox in his batting technique and getting him out would be a delight for me. In the past, I have had the opportunity to bowl to him but picking his wicket would be a good experience, given his form," Naseem said.

He is currently in England for Pakistan's upcoming Test and T20I series beginning in August once England's on-going series against the West Indies is over.

Rohit has already established himself as a storm force in limited-over cricket amassing 9115 runs from 224 ODIs at 49.3 and has made three double hundreds in that format with a highest of 264. On the other hand, Rohit's struggles in Test cricket were so pronounced that he struggled to cement a place in the traditional format of the game.

After several ins and outs, Rohit received a chance to open the innings in the home series against South Africa last year and grabbed the chance with a strong effort and pushing his case for a longer run in that slot. But he missed the subsequent Test series against New Zealand due to injury.

Smith is the No 1 Test batsman at the moment and made a force return to international cricket last year through Ashes. Smith was away from top-flight cricket for a year because of his involvement in the Cape Town ball tampering scandal in 2018. Smith has made 7227 runs from 73 Tests at 62.8 with 26 hundreds and 29 fifties.

Root is at present captains England in Test cricket and has played 92 Tests and made 7599 runs at 48.4 with 17 hundreds and 48 fifties.