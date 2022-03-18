Pakistan Squad for ODI, T20I series against Australia: Babar to lead, Young players included

Left-arm spinner Asif and wicketkeeper/batter Haris have earned the selectors' nod as a result of their impressive performances in the domestic circuit as the Pakistan selectors have continued to provide opportunities to high-performing players.

It is a part of their strategy to increase the pool of top-class cricketers and developing a formidable bench-strength.

In the recently concluded seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022), Asif took eight wickets in five matches for Multan Sultans, while 20-year-old Haris scored 166 runs in five matches at an impressive strike rate of 186.5 for Peshawar Zalmi.

In the ongoing Pakistan Cup, Haris has already scored 219 runs in seven matches at an average of just under 44 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Asif has picked up eight wickets in seven matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with an economy rate of 4.39.

Haris was named in the Pakistan squad for the home series against New Zealand but the series couldn't be played at the time as the Kiwis returned home on the day of the series opener.

Mohammad Nawaz, who had withdrawn from participation in the Test series for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy due to a foot injury, has been drafted in the side for both the ODI and T20I formats.

However, his selection in the playing lineup will be subject to a fitness test.

While the selectors have picked up 20 players for the ODIs, which are being played as part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League; they have chosen 17 players for the only T20I, leaving out Abdullah Shafique, Imam-Ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel.

The white-ball players will assemble in Lahore on March 22 and will undergo three-day room isolation following which they will be allowed to integrate with the national side.

Australia are ranked No 3 in ODIs, while they are the reigning T20 world champions, whereas Pakistan is ranked sixth and third in the 50-over and 20-over formats, respectively.

In the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, Australia are seventh and Pakistan ninth.

Top seven ranked sides from this event plus ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 hosts India will qualify directly for the pinnacle 50-over competition, which will be staged next year in October/November.

Pakistan ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Asif Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Asif Ali (Northern), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), ImamUl-Haq (Balochistan), Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Saud Shakeel (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh), and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab).

Pakistan T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Asif Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Asif Ali (Northern), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh), and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab)