Pakistan vs Bangladesh called off due to Lahore rain

By Chris Myson
Babar Azam

Karachi, Jan 27: Pakistan's T20I match against Bangladesh was called off on Monday (January 27) due to heavy rain in Lahore.

The hosts had won the first two clashes in the three-match series, so were already assured of victory before the cancellation of the final meeting meant they came out on top by a 2-0 scoreline.

Pakistan will now play Bangladesh in a Rawalpindi Test match that begins on February 7.

There is a further Test in Karachi on April 5, which starts two days after a solitary ODI clash between the nations.

Bangladesh agreed a revised schedule for their tour earlier this month.

The Tigers had initially said they would only play the three T20Is due to the situation in the Middle East amid tension between Iran and the United States.

Monday, January 27, 2020, 16:50 [IST]
