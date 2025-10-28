Mohun Bagan vs Dempo Live Streaming AIFF Super Cup 2025- When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

Cricket Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming 1st T20I: Where to Watch PAK vs SA in India, UK and USA Online? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 19:54 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Pakistan and South Africa will face off in the opening T20I of their three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 28. The two sides last met in a tightly contested two-Test series that ended in a 1-1 draw, setting the stage for an exciting limited-overs battle.

Pakistan head into the contest looking to rediscover their rhythm after an inconsistent showing at the 2025 Asia Cup, where they reached the final despite mixed results. They won four of their seven matches, but all three of their defeats came against India. Back on familiar territory, Babar Azam's men will aim to deliver a strong performance and begin the series on a positive note.

For South Africa, the focus will be on redemption after their surprising loss to Namibia in Windhoek earlier this month. The visitors boast a blend of seasoned campaigners and fresh talent, with Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, and Lungi Ngidi expected to play key roles in guiding the younger members of the squad.

The pitch at Rawalpindi is typically favourable for batting, offering good bounce and pace. However, early movement with the new ball could challenge the openers, and dew might influence the game during the second innings. Given the conditions, the captain winning the toss is likely to opt for bowling first to take advantage of the early swing and chase comfortably under lights.

PAK vs SA Team News

Babar Azam makes his return to Pakistan's T20I squad, coming in for Fakhar Zaman, while wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris has been dropped to accommodate Usman Khan. On the South African side, there have been multiple late changes - David Miller, originally named captain for the series, has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has also been ruled out after sustaining a pectoral muscle strain. In their absence, South Africa has brought in Matthew Breetzke and uncapped batter Tony de Zorzi, with Donovan Ferreira set to lead the team in Miller's stead.

Pakistan vs South Africa Predicted Playing 11

South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira (capt), Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Ottneil Baartman, Nqaba Peter, Lungi Ngidi.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (capt), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch 1st T20I on TV and Online?

India

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be telecast on SportsTV YouTube channel from 8:30 PM IST.

Pakistan

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be telecast on A Sports/Ten Sports from 8:00 pm Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tapmad/Tamasha app and website.

Bangladesh

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be telecast on T Sports from 9:00 pm local time.

United Kingdom

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be telecast on PCB Live app from 3:00 pm BST in the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

USA

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I match can be watched via Willow TV network from 11:00 AM ET / 8 am PT (Saturday) in USA on Tuesday.