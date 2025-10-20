Kapil Dev Hails Tommy Fleetwood's DP World India Triumph: "It's Not About How You Win, How You Conduct Yourself Matters"

Cricket Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch PAK vs SA 2nd Test in India, UK and Other Countries? By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 8:55 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Pakistan will lock horns against South Africa in the 2nd Test of the two-match series, which starts from Monday (October 20) in Rawalpindi.

The 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Lahore saw Pakistan win by 93 runs, taking an early lead in the two-match series.

Pakistan posted 378 runs in their first innings, highlighted by openers Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Agha both scoring 93 runs. South Africa fought back with a resilient century by Tony de Zorzi but were bowled out for 269 in their first innings. The turning point was the brilliant performance of Pakistan's left-arm spinner Noman Ali, who took a match haul of 10 wickets, exploiting the spin-friendly pitch to great effect.

For the 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Rawalpindi, Pakistan is expected to stick with the same playing XI that dominated the 1st Test. The team may strengthen their spin attack further with Noman Ali and Sajid Khan leading the way, possibly giving more responsibility to spinners Sajid Khan and Abrar Ahmed due to the spin-friendly conditions.

South Africa, on the other hand, will see the return of experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj, who missed the 1st Test due to a groin injury. Maharaj's inclusion is a key boost for the Proteas, and he is expected to replace Prenelan Subrayen.

Pakistan vs South Africa Predicted Playing 11

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sajid Khan.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Streaming and Telecast

India

The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test will not be telecast or live-streamed in India. The match starts at 10:30 am IST in India every day.

Pakistan

The Pakistan vs South Africa Test match will be telecast on A Sports/Ten Sports from 10:00 am Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tapmad/Tamasha app and website.

Bangladesh

The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be telecast on T Sports from 11:00 am local time on Monday.

United Kingdom

The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test will be telecast on PCB Live app from 6:00 am BST in the United Kingdom on Monday.

USA

The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match can be watched via Willow TV network from 1:00 AM ET / 10 pm PT in USA.