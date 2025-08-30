Pakistan vs UAE 2nd T20I, Tri-Nation Series Live Score: PAK Bank On Winning Momentum

BAN vs NED Live Streaming 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh-Netherlands Match Online And On TV In Bangladesh, Pakistan, India

Pakistan vs UAE, LIVE Score & Updates: The T20I Tri-Nation Series in Sharjah rolls on with hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) taking on Pakistan in what promises to be another intriguing contest at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Following an exciting opener, both sides enter this match with distinct narratives-Pakistan riding on early success, while the UAE seek to make their mark against heavyweight opposition.

The Emirati side has shown encouraging progress in the shorter format, particularly during the recent Pearl of Africa T20I Series where they secured four wins from six outings, losing only to Uganda. Skipper Muhammad Waseem, known for his explosive stroke play at the top of the order, remains their key asset.

The bowling group is well-rounded, with Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, and Muhammad Rohid forming a lively pace attack, supported by spinner Haider Ali. With several squad members benefiting from stints in global franchise cricket, the UAE carry valuable experience that could help them stand firm against Pakistan's seasoned unit.

Pakistan, meanwhile, come into this clash with confidence after defeating Afghanistan by 39 runs in their series opener. Captain Salman Agha's unbeaten 53 anchored their innings, while Mohammad Nawaz contributed a brisk cameo with the bat and later impressed with the ball, taking two wickets. Haris Rauf was the standout bowler, claiming four scalps, with Shaheen Afridi and Sufiyan Muqeem ensuring Afghanistan never settled in the chase.

As always in Sharjah, conditions will play a pivotal role. The venue's small dimensions make boundaries accessible, yet the pitch tends to shift character-batting is often smoother in the first half before the surface slows down, offering grip for spinners and movement for seamers. Winning the toss could be decisive, with teams likely preferring to bat first.

With Pakistan eager to extend their winning run and UAE determined to deliver a statement performance at home, this encounter sets the stage for an entertaining, high-scoring battle in Sharjah.