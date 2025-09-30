How much Money has Suryakumar Yadav donated to Indian Armed Forces after Asia Cup 2025 Win?

Cricket Pakistan's Human-Fox Lady predicted Pakistan to win Asia Cup 2025, Fakhar Zaman to Score Runs - Watch Viral Video By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 10:51 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

In the Asia Cup 2025 final on September 28 in Dubai, Pakistan suffered a crushing defeat to India, losing by five wickets and missing their chance at the title.

Suryakumar Yadav and his boys won the third match against Pakistan in a row in the Asia Cup, thus clinching their 9th continental title, 2nd in the T20I format.

Pakistan's batting collapsed spectacularly after a promising start, with India's spinners dismantling their middle order, exposing familiar frailties. The chase saw Pakistan's bowlers falter as India's Tilak Varma steered his side to victory with calm authority. Pakistan's third straight loss to India in the tournament stung, amplified by off-field drama as India snubbed the trophy presentation by ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, citing political tensions.

Social media erupted with memes mocking Pakistan's collapse, while Shoaib Akhtar lambasted their batting strategy and leadership. The defeat cemented India's dominance in this storied rivalry, leaving Pakistan to rue another missed opportunity on the big stage.

Amid this, another video has gone viral on social media, for all the wrong and hilarious reasons. A video on X has been circulating, which shows a Pakistani journalist interviewing a peculiar human, which claims to be a human-fox hybrid, ahead of the final.

The video shows the journalist asking the person (if I may say that) to predict the winner, and the person said Pakistan will win the final. When asked about the top performer with the bat, it claimed Fakhar Zaman to decimate the Indian bowling.

Fakhar, to his credit, scored 46 runs off 35 deliveries in the match. But Pakistan ended up losing again, thus failing to keep up with the claims of the fox-lady, who is known as Mumtaz Begum of Karachi as per social media.