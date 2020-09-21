'Pani Puri' seller Yashasvi Jaiswal is ready to rock for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020

If he indeed manages that, it will be a remarkable tale of turnaround for this India U-19 star, who was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the last IPL auction for Rs 2.4 crores.

Jaiswal's childhood coach Jwala Singh said his ward can shine in the IPL 2020.

"He is a young boy who will be playing IPL for the first time. I have always believed in his calibre. He told me that during his quarantine, he did some yoga and routine exercise to keep himself mentally and physically fit.

"I told him that this is his new journey and he will have to prove his worth. The long wait of no cricket is getting over for him. I said 'you will have to start from zero now. You didn't play cricket for the past six-seven months. You know cricket but you have to get back your confidence. You will meet world's best cricketers and you must learn from them. Follow all the (COVID-19) protocols and stay safe," Jwala said.

From selling panipuri to becoming the 'Player of the Tournament' at the 2020 U-19 World Cup, Yashasvi has come a long way. Impressed by his extraordinary batting skills, the 18-year-old talent was picked up at the IPL auction by Royals that changed his fortunes.

Before the lockdown, Yashasvi had been oozing with confidence after playing some brilliant cricket. He was eager to extend his brilliant form in the IPL 2020, said Jwala.

"Everybody was waiting for IPL 2020 to start. People around the world are eagerly waiting to see the action. With just few days left, I just wish it is held successfully. Yashasvi lives with me in Mumbai as his family is in Uttar Pradesh. During lockdown, he used to keep telling me how excited he is to play in the IPL. I wish Yashasvi performs well in IPL-13," Jwala added.