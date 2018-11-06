Cricket

Patel added to Black Caps squad amid Astle concern

By Opta
Todd Astle is battling a knee injury
Christchurch, November 6: Ajaz Patel is in line for his one-day international debut after being added to New Zealand's squad for their series against Pakistan.

The left-arm spinner, 30, is cover for leg-spinner Todd Astle, who is battling a knee injury.

Patel could be handed his ODI debut in the opening match of the three-game series in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

"Todd's made good progress over the past couple of days and with his involvement in both the ODI and Test squads; we're keen to give him every chance to be right," Black Caps coach Gary Stead said.

"It does present another opportunity for Ajaz. He's impressed us during the UAE tour so far and we have full confidence he can do a job for this team in the 50-over format."

George Worker was brought into the squad to open, with Martin Guptill sidelined due to injury, while Lockie Ferguson was also added.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, George Worker.

England won the toss and elected to bat.
    Story first published: Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 10:30 [IST]
