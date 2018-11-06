Patel added to Black Caps squad amid Astle concern

The left-arm spinner, 30, is cover for leg-spinner Todd Astle, who is battling a knee injury.

Patel could be handed his ODI debut in the opening match of the three-game series in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

"Todd's made good progress over the past couple of days and with his involvement in both the ODI and Test squads; we're keen to give him every chance to be right," Black Caps coach Gary Stead said.

"It does present another opportunity for Ajaz. He's impressed us during the UAE tour so far and we have full confidence he can do a job for this team in the 50-over format."

George Worker was brought into the squad to open, with Martin Guptill sidelined due to injury, while Lockie Ferguson was also added.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, George Worker.