PBKS Squad 2023: Full List of Punjab Kings Players With Price in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings are yet to win an Indian Premier League title and will be aiming to get their hands on the coveted trophy. They finished 6th in the IPL table in 2022 and haven't made it to the play-offs since 2014, when they finished as runners-up.

Punjab Kings Released Players:

PBKS released 8 players before the auction during the window period. Mayank Agarwal, the former captain was among the names. Here is the full list-

Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee

Punjab Kings Squad before IPL Auction:

Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Bhanuka Rajapaksha

Punjab Kings Purse in the IPL 2023 Auction:

Punjab Kings went with INR 32.20 crore in their kitty. They had 9 slots available to fill the squad with a maximum of 3 overseas players.

Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Auction Buys:

Player Country U/C/A Role Base Price in INR Bought for in INR Sam Curran England Capped All-Rounder 2 Crore 18.5 Crore Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe Capped All-Rounder 50 Lakh 50 Lakh