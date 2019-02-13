Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PCB rejects Sharjeel Khan's appeal for relaxation in spot-fixing ban

By Pti
Sharjeel Khans ban expires in August
Sharjeel Khan's ban expires in August

Karachi, February 13: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected Sharjeel Khan's appeal to allow him to play domestic cricket before his ban for involvement in spot-fixing expires in August this year.

A senior official of the PCB said that Sharjeel's application submitted by his lawyer had been discussed at the recent Board of Governors meeting in which the player had asked for permission to resume playing domestic cricket.

"Sharjeel in his application had appealed to the Board chairman, Ehsan Mani to use his discretionary powers under the anti-corruption code and give him relaxation to play domestic and club cricket before his ban ends in late August," Sharjeel's lawyer, Shaigan Ejaz said.

Shaigan said that his client made the appeal to Mani on grounds that the PCB had earlier given relaxation to pacer Muhammad Aamir and allowed him to start playing club and domestic cricket before his five-year ban ended in September, 2015.

But the PCB official said that after much debate the governing board members had decided that Sharjeel should only be allowed to resume cricket once his ban expires in August.

Sharjeel, a dashing opener, was suspended and sent back home after the start of the second Pakistan Super League edition in Dubai in February, 2017 and was later banned for five years for breaching five clauses of the anti-corruption code.

Sharjeel has appeared in one Test, 25 ODIs and 15 T20 internationals.

The anti-corruption tribunal of the PCB, which banned Sharjeel, had later suspended half of his five-year ban. Sharjeel in his application to the Board chairman accepted all five charges laid out against him by the tribunal for violating the anti-corruption code.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 13:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue