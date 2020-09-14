PCB tells players, officials to pay for COVID-19 test

The Board has made it mandatory for everyone appearing in the National event to return two negative Covid-19 tests before they are cleared to play in the tournament, starting September 30 in Rawalpindi and Multan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said it would pay for the second Covid-19 test. "The initial test the players, officials and stakeholders have to pay for themselves," a PCB source said.

The PCB has not specified any laboratory or hospital from where the players, officials and stakeholders must get their initial tests done. The Board has directed its players to submit their initial Covid-19 report to their manager or coach.

The source said the Board has already started creating a comprehensive bio-secure environment at both venues to ensure the tournament goes smoothly.

When the Pakistan team went to England with an entourage of around 42 people, the Board had paid for all the Covid-19 tests the players and team officials had to undergo before boarding the flight to the UK.