Cricket ‘Perform Kar, Warna Bahar Bitha Dunga’: Harshit Rana Gets Stern Warning from Gautam Gambhir, Reveals Coach By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 12:14 [IST]

Harshit Rana's coach, Sharvan, has revealed that Gautam Gambhir's tough-love approach has played a huge role in shaping the young pacer's rise in Indian cricket. Contrary to what critics say about favoritism, Sharvan insists Gambhir has been one of the first to remind Rana that no player's place in the team is permanent.

Speaking to The Times of India on Saturday, Sharvan disclosed that Gambhir had once given Rana a blunt message that only consistent performances could keep him in the playing XI.

"He, in fact, scolded Harshit badly. He told him directly, 'perform kar, warna bahar bitha dunga' (start performing or I'll bench you). He sends a clear message to whoever you are," Sharvan said. "Rana is 23. Let's give him some time."

The statement comes just hours after the Delhi pacer starred in India's thumping nine-wicket win against Australia in the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Rana was the standout performer, claiming four wickets to help India avoid a series whitewash. With six wickets in three games at an average of 20.83, he finished as the leading wicket-taker in the series.

Sharvan also revealed that Rana was motivated to silence his critics with performances. "He called me and told me that he wanted to shut the outside noise with his performance. I just said, believe in yourself," the coach added.

Rana's journey under Gambhir's mentorship began at Kolkata Knight Riders, where he emerged as the top wicket-taker among uncapped players during their title-winning IPL 2024 campaign. Since then, he has broken into all formats for India, becoming one of the few youngsters in contention across the board.

Addressing allegations of bias towards his Delhi players, Sharvan echoed Gambhir's earlier defence. "Gambhir knows how to identify talent, and he backs them. He has supported several cricketers who've gone on to succeed," he said.

Taking a swipe at former players who criticized Rana on social media, Sharvan remarked, "First Krishnamachari Srikkanth took the case of this kid. After retirement, cricketers have started YouTube channels to earn, but please don't scrutinise any kid who has just started. They have the right to guide and scold, but not for visibility."