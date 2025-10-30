KKR Head Coaches in IPL: Who have held the Head Coach role before Abhishek Nayar at Kolkata Knight Riders?

Emma Hayes Calls Rose Lavelle One Of The Best Players After USWNT's Dominant Win Against New Zealand

Cricket Phoebe Litchfield Smashes Maiden World Cup Century in India vs Australia Semi-Final, Youngest to Score Ton in Women’s WC Knockout By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 17:26 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Navi Mumbai, Oct 30: Phoebe Litchfield produced a batting masterclass under pressure, slamming her maiden ICC Women's Cricket World Cup century in the semi-final against hosts India at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday (October 30).

Playing in front of a packed crowd, the 22-year-old left-hander rose to the occasion, anchoring Australia's innings after an early setback when captain Alyssa Healy was dismissed for just 5 in the sixth over. Litchfield capitalised on India's erratic bowling and sloppy fielding, turning the momentum firmly in Australia's favour after Healy elected to bat first.

The defining moment came on the first ball of the 24th over when Litchfield drove Shree Charani over mid-off for four to bring up her first World Cup hundred. Teammate Ellyse Perry joined in the celebrations, giving her a warm hug as the Australian dugout stood to applaud the young star.

Litchfield reached the milestone off 77 balls, striking 17 fours and a six, showcasing exquisite timing and placement throughout her innings. Known for her elegant strokeplay, the New South Wales batter looked in sublime form, converting a promising start into a career-defining knock.

Her century added her name to an elite list of Australian women who have scored hundreds in World Cup knockout matches:

170 - Alyssa Healy vs England, Christchurch, 2022 Final

129 - Alyssa Healy vs West Indies, Wellington, 2022 Semi-final

119 - Phoebe Litchfield vs India, Mumbai (DY Patil), 2025 Semi-final

107 - Karen Rolton vs India, Centurion, 2005 Final

At 22 years and 195 days, Litchfield became the youngest player ever to score a century in a Women's World Cup knockout match, and the second-youngest Australian to achieve the feat in the tournament's history.

Her innings not only steadied Australia after Healy's early dismissal but also underlined her arrival as one of world cricket's most exciting young talents. Her innings eventually came to an end for 119 (93 balls, 17 fours and 3 sixes) while attempting a lap-shot off Amanjot Kaur. She missed the ball which breached her defences, and the mammoth partnership of 155 for the second wicket came to an end.

Phoebe Litchfield vs IND-W in ODIs

78, 63, 119, 35, 60, 25, 88, 40, 119

Aggregate: 627 runs at an average of 69.66 and a strike rate of 96.61.