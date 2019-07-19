Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Physio Andrew Leipus ends 12-year stint with KKR

By Pti
kkr

Kolkata, July 19: Former India team physiotherapist Andrew Leipus has ended his 12-year-long association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders part ways with Jacques Kallis, Simon Katich following poor show in IPL 2019

The 49-year-old has been a part of the KKR brigade since the inaugural edition of the lucrative T20 league.

"After 12 seasons I'm moving on from KKR. Thanks to all the many coaches, players, support staff, management and the owners for an amazing journey & memories created over the years," the Aussie announced on his Twitter handle.

Earlier this week, the two-time IPL champions had parted ways with head coach Jacques Kallis and his deputy Simon Katich as the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise is set to have a new look coaching staff for the next edition.

Leipus was Indian team's physiotherapist from 1999-2004 when John Wright was the coach. During that time, the Indian team saw some radical transformation in the fitness regime as Leipus was also at the helm at the National Cricket Academy.

More KKR News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, July 19, 2019, 20:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue