Physio Andrew Leipus ends 12-year stint with KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders part ways with Jacques Kallis, Simon Katich following poor show in IPL 2019

The 49-year-old has been a part of the KKR brigade since the inaugural edition of the lucrative T20 league.

After 12 seasons I’m moving on from KKR. Thanks to all the many coaches, players, support staff, management & the owners for an amazing journey & memories created over the years. — Andrew Leipus (@aleipus) July 18, 2019

"After 12 seasons I'm moving on from KKR. Thanks to all the many coaches, players, support staff, management and the owners for an amazing journey & memories created over the years," the Aussie announced on his Twitter handle.

Earlier this week, the two-time IPL champions had parted ways with head coach Jacques Kallis and his deputy Simon Katich as the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise is set to have a new look coaching staff for the next edition.

On behalf of all @KKRiders thanks Andrew for all your contributions. You have been a thorough professional & have played a big part in developing @KKamleshJain who takes over and will have big shoes to fill. https://t.co/bCN2GCtIF9 — Venky Mysore (@VenkyMysore) July 19, 2019

Leipus was Indian team's physiotherapist from 1999-2004 when John Wright was the coach. During that time, the Indian team saw some radical transformation in the fitness regime as Leipus was also at the helm at the National Cricket Academy.