Pollard says staying calm was the important part in chasing

1. Kieron Pollard

"I want to thank god firstly. I've endured a hard time from everyone, I want to thank him for giving me the strength and the courage to continuously do what I do. I went up the order as I enjoy batting at Wankhede. I wanted to make use of the (lack of) spin. There wasn't much spin, I thought if we could get five-six sixes off Ashwin we could bring down the run-rate. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. But it was about staying calm and keeping my base.

2. Pollard on Rohit

"Obviously, Rohit is the captain of the team and it was only a precautionary measure for this game (to rest him)," he said. "We have two games in six days. He should be fine in the next game. I would gladly give it back to him and field at the boundary and will see what I can do to help the team win matches."

3. Hardik on Pollard

"Heart is pumping pretty fast. Pollard is a legend! One guy who could do this, it was Kieron Pollard," he said. "That time and situation needed both of us had to go for it but I could not connect much today. Pollard was backing himself and for the first time in my life while sitting outside I thought 17 per over is a par score," he gushed. "It (when Pollard got out with three balls remaining) was still better from the situation we started off from. If Polly was there, he could have finished it off in one ball and obviously we didn't have any set batsman. Four runs, four balls I thought we got this game."

4. Ashwin on Pollard

"At the end of the day, Pollard batted beautifully and took the game away from us. Quite a lot of positives. We showed a lot of composure with the bat. Rahul batted through and closed out the inning. We could have been a little more steelier and smarter with our plans. I think it was a defendable total. It was just about par. It is a hard defending ground. We were going at about 10s for 10-12 overs and then we lost a little momentum while batting which I feel was crucial for us."