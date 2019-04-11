Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pollard says staying calm was the important part in chasing

By
Kieron Pollard says staying calm was important
Kieron Pollard says staying calm was important

Mumbai, April 11: After smoking a 31-ball 83 with 10 sixes that helped Mumbai Indians register a four-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede stadium on Wednesday (April 10), stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard said he enjoyed every moment out in the field and the innings was all about keeping himself calm.

1. Kieron Pollard

1. Kieron Pollard

"I want to thank god firstly. I've endured a hard time from everyone, I want to thank him for giving me the strength and the courage to continuously do what I do. I went up the order as I enjoy batting at Wankhede. I wanted to make use of the (lack of) spin. There wasn't much spin, I thought if we could get five-six sixes off Ashwin we could bring down the run-rate. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. But it was about staying calm and keeping my base.

2. Pollard on Rohit

2. Pollard on Rohit

"Obviously, Rohit is the captain of the team and it was only a precautionary measure for this game (to rest him)," he said. "We have two games in six days. He should be fine in the next game. I would gladly give it back to him and field at the boundary and will see what I can do to help the team win matches."

3. Hardik on Pollard

3. Hardik on Pollard

"Heart is pumping pretty fast. Pollard is a legend! One guy who could do this, it was Kieron Pollard," he said. "That time and situation needed both of us had to go for it but I could not connect much today. Pollard was backing himself and for the first time in my life while sitting outside I thought 17 per over is a par score," he gushed. "It (when Pollard got out with three balls remaining) was still better from the situation we started off from. If Polly was there, he could have finished it off in one ball and obviously we didn't have any set batsman. Four runs, four balls I thought we got this game."

4. Ashwin on Pollard

4. Ashwin on Pollard

"At the end of the day, Pollard batted beautifully and took the game away from us. Quite a lot of positives. We showed a lot of composure with the bat. Rahul batted through and closed out the inning. We could have been a little more steelier and smarter with our plans. I think it was a defendable total. It was just about par. It is a hard defending ground. We were going at about 10s for 10-12 overs and then we lost a little momentum while batting which I feel was crucial for us."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MUN 0 - 1 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 11:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue