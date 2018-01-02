Ricky Ponting denies talk of Australia T20 coaching deal

Sydney, January 2: Ricky Ponting insists no deal has been agreed for him to coach Australia at the next ICC World Twenty20.

Reports have indicated that Ponting is in line to coach the team in the World T20 in 2020, with Darren Lehmann set to leave his role after the 2019 Ashes.

Despite being in discussions with Cricket Australia, Ponting is adamant no agreement has been signed.

"I've had discussions with Cricket Australia for a long time about getting involved somewhere in some way shape or form," he said while working as a commentator for Network Ten during their coverage of the Big Bash League.

"I love coaching, I love being able to give a little bit back into the game.

"Obviously working and commentating on the Big Bash gives me an opportunity to see all the players and keep up with the tactics and the skills that are coming into the game now.

"I've been talking to them and I'll continue to talk with them.

"I would like to get involved somewhere if it works out that way, but certainly nothing has been decided as yet.

"If everything does line up, there's a lot of things to think about.

"There's tournaments all over the world at different times, is it going to interfere with things I've already got locked in which I'm obviously enjoying."

