Ponting named Australia T20 assistant again

Melbourne, January 9: Ricky Ponting has been named Australia's assistant coach for their Twenty20 series against England and New Zealand in February.

Ponting, linked with the head coach job of the T20 team, will assist Darren Lehmann for the four matches – and a fifth if Australia reach the final.

Troy Cooley and Matthew Mott have also joined the staff as regulars Graeme Hick, David Saker and Brad Haddin travel to South Africa for preparations ahead of a Test series.

Ponting, who took on the same role last year against Sri Lanka, said he was pleased to be back.

"I'm delighted to be involved with the Australian squad again for what should be a terrific series against England and New Zealand," he said.

"I loved working with the squad last year against Sri Lanka and I can't wait to be working alongside Darren, Troy and Matthew this time around.

"Watching the KFC Big Bash League in my role as a commentator has shown me we have a wealth of talent available to us in this format and a tri-series like this will give us a great chance to establish a pattern of play that works best for the players."

Ponting's analysis during television commentary for the Big Bash League has been lauded.

The former batsman scored more than 27,000 runs during his international career.

Source: OPTA