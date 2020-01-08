Prasidh Krishna: Know all about Virat Kohli's 'surprise package' for India in T20 World Cup

1. The domestic record

Prasidh Krishna is a 23-year-old fast bowler capable of hitting the late 140 kmph consistently. He has so far played 6 First-Class matches, 41 List A matches and 28 T20s besides two seasons of IPL (2018, 2019) for Kolkata Knight Riders. He has taken 20, 67 and 24 wickets in FC, List A and T20s respectively in domestic cricket.

2. The first sighting

Prasidh is a regular trainee at the MRF Pace Foundation at Chennai where he has got a chance to work with Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath. The youngster had also travelled to Australia for a special training session with former Aussie fast bowler Jeff Thomson under an exchange programme. But the turning point for Prasidh came during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018. Karnataka had emerged champions and Prasidh played a pivotal role taking 17 wickets from 8 matches, and was the joint second highest wicket-taker in the tournament behind Mohammed Siraj who took 23 wickets from 7 matches. Saurashtra's Dharmendra Jadeja too had taken 17 wickets but from 9 matches. The performance helped him get a trial session with Kolkata Knight Riders.

3. The IPL days

Prasidh was taken by Knight Riders for their pre-tournament matches at the Eden Gardens and came up with some good efforts. And a spot in the KKR line-up opened soon when India U19 fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti was ruled out of the IPL 2018 with a foot injury. The Kolkata franchise had two options - Prasidh or the more experienced S Arvind, the Karnataka pacer with a wealth of experience in domestic cricket. And the KKR opted for the rookie.

The decision to opt for Prasidh proved right as he grabbed 10 wickets from 7 matches helping Kolkata reach the IPL 2018 play-offs.

4. What's in line for Prasidh?

"I think there'll be one player who will be a surprise package. Prasidh Krishna is someone who has bowled really well in domestic cricket," Kohli said. But currently, Prasidh is recuperating from an injury and has not played for Karnataka since a 50-over game against Puducherry in October, 2019. But he has time in his hand to regain fitness and of course the IPL 2020 will be big for him as he once again turns out for Kolkata Knight Riders.