Praveen Amre applies for India batting coach job

By
Praveen Amre, former India batsman, has thrown his hat in the ring for the position of Indias batting coach.
Praveen Amre, former India batsman, has thrown his hat in the ring for the position of India's batting coach.

Mumbai, July 29: Praveen Amre, former India batsman, has thrown his hat in the ring for the position of India's batting coach.

The 50-year-old Amre is best remembered for his Test hundred on debut against South Africa in Durban. He played 11 Tests for India, scoring 425 runs with a hundred and three fifties. In 37 ODIs, Amre collected 513 runs with two fifties.

Amre, who is also a talent scout with Delhi Capitals, is currently the batting consultant of the USA. The Indian cricket board has invited applications for the men's team support staff including the head coach who will need to be less than 60 years of age with a minimum international experience of two years.

India head coach Ravi Shastri and his support staff, whose contracts end with the conclusion of the World Cup 2019, have been handed a 45-day extension by the Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Amre is a highly regarded batting coach in domestic circuit with many batsmen like Robin Uthappa opting to train under him.

Read more about: india south africa delhi capitals
Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 17:29 [IST]
