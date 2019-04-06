Prithvi Shaw delighted to work with legends Ponting, Dravid, Ganguly

READ: RCB V DC PREVIEW

On the two defeats at home: The thing is that we are not able to execute our plans on the ground. But you know it is cricket, it happens sometime. Personally, I feel IPL is not very tough, there will be ups and downs for the team and the individuals. The wickets weren't as good as we were expecting. Even with the new ball when Shiki (Shikhar Dhawan) bhai and I were batting it was too slow, turning from the second over. Fast bowlers with the new ball were getting some cutters and turn. But we are putting all of it aside and looking forward to the next game.

On playing at the batting friendly Chinnaswamy: I've played a lot over here and it is a good wicket and I think it will be a crucial match for us and we are hoping to get some good runs on the board. It will be a good wicket. Not really talking about the opposition how they are doing or how they are bowling. We are just going to prepare ourselves and execute it. It starts from the preparation we do at the nets. We've seen on TV (the other matches) on how the wicket is playing here. It is very good to bat.

On trying to breaking into the World Cup squad: I don't think one 99 will change much. I rather not switch over there and think about what's the team for the World Cup going to be. I rather do my job well here and try and win as many games as I can for my team. I'm a kind of person who takes one match at a time and one day at a time. I don't look at one month ahead.

On whether chasing an advantage on this pitch: I don't think it's going to matter. The wicket is going to be good for both the sides, whether you're batting first or bowling. If there will be a matter, it will be a matter of dew factor which will be more effective if you bat second. Whatever comes we're going to back ourselves and give our best.

On working with Ponting, Dravid, Ganguly: It's been fantastic. They've already played 15-20 years of international cricket. They know how to handle a youngster because they've also been in those days. They know how to handle pressure, they know how to talk to them. Not maybe technically, not on skills, but mentally how to prepare a youngster. I just asking a lot of questions to them because I want to understand all the things they've done. How to score runs, how to tackle situations. It's all about mental side I think.

On Ponting making on technical adjustments: He's a great man. He's very cool, he's very calm. Technically no, he didn't change anything. He just talks about mental side, how the situation will be, how the wicket will be. When you're playing at this level, they also know everyone is matured to understand all those things. But there are small small things which they know. That's why I don't think they don't talk about technical issues. They always talk about the mental things, the strategies, the tactics and what we have to do.