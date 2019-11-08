Prithvi Shaw may return to action soon through domestic cricket with Mumbai

"Prithvi Shaw will be free to play from November 16, so of course he will be considered for selection. I can't make any commitment to whether he will be back, but we will certainly discuss his selection," Rege was quoted saying by ESPNcricinfo.

The Mumbai selectors had announced the squad for three Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches as key players like Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur etc are away on national duty in the T20I series against Bangladesh. However, by November 16, Mumbai would have played 7 of their 8 matches in the tournament, leaving a narrow window for selectors to pick Shaw.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had suspended Shaw in July early this year. "Prithvi Shaw, registered with Mumbai Cricket Association, has been suspended for a doping violation. Shaw had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups," BCCI had said in a statement while suspending Shaw.

The BCCI said in the statement that it had recovered Terbutaline from the urine sample, provided by Shaw during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on February 22, 2019, in Indore.

"On July 16, Shaw was charged with the commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) Article 2.1 and provisionally suspended pending determination of the charge. Shaw responded to the charge by admitting the ADRV but asserting that it was inadvertent, being caused by his ingestion of the over the counter cough syrup he had taken for his cough," stated the BCCI statement.

Akshay Dullarwar registered with Vidarbha Cricket Association and Divya Gajraj a Team Rajasthan player were also suspended along with Shaw. Dullarwar's eight-month suspension will end on November 9 while Gajraj's six-month ineligibility period was ended on September 25.