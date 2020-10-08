Professional cricket to resume in New Zealand from October 19

The games to be held strictly under new coronavirus (COVID-19) health guidelines and protocols will herald the return of professional cricket in New Zealand.

Other than six players currently in the UAE for the IPL 2020, all of New Zealand Cricket's contracted players will turn out for their domestic teams for the first half of the Plunket Shield - which begins at Eden Park Outer Oval, Seddon Park and the Basin Reserve on October 19.

Tight schedule for New Zealand after IPL

The six players featuring in the ongoing IPL 2020 include Jimmy Neesham (Kings XI Punjab), Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders), Mitchell McClenaghan and Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians), Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings).

Despite the stellar cast, entry to the 107th edition of the national title-hunt will remain free to the public.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) released the schedules for the historic eight-round first-class championship, together with New Zealand's twin one-day national competitions: the men's Ford Trophy and women's Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.

All will feature new playing conditions this season to mitigate risks posed by the COVID-19 virus, and to protect the safety of players and match officials.

NZC Head of Cricket Operations Richard Brewer said they have adopted the majority of the ICC's COVID-19 regulations - which many cricket followers will have already seen in effect in this year's northern hemisphere summer.

"This means New Zealand domestic players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball, and umpires will no longer hold the players' caps or other items of clothing," said Brewer.

"The new rules also allow for the replacement of players displaying symptoms of COVID-19 during a match, with the option for the player to return to the game following a negative result.

"These measures will be overseen by the Match Referee and Match Officials, and have already been successfully piloted in pre-season warm-up fixtures between domestic men's sides, Brewer added.

(With inputs from PTI)