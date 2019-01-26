Proteas include uncapped Sipamla for Pakistan T20 series

The 20-year-old is rewarded by the nationals selectors after consistently strong showings in the Mzansi Super League.

Sipamla was the third-highest wicket-taker in the competition, taking 16 in 10 matches while posting an economy rate of 8.89 runs per over.

There is also a place for left-arm paceman Beuran Hendricks – who last played a T20 for the Proteas in 2017 – and all-rounder Willem Mulder, who is yet to make his international debut in the format but has played in seven one-dayers.

"Lutho made a very good impression in the Mzansi Super League, which is making a big contribution to our talent pipeline in helping to bridge the gap between franchise and international cricket," Cricket South Africa National Selection Panel (NSP) convener Linda Zondi said. "Rassie van der Dussen, Beuran and Reeza Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Gihahn Cloete and Anrich Nortje were all standout players in the MSL and it is already reaping rich dividends for the future of South African cricket. "With the exception of Anrich who is still injured these players are all part of the T20 squad. We will be giving Gihahn the opportunity to keep wicket as part of our strategy to build up the depth in the wicketkeeping position to back up Quinton de Kock with both Gihahn and Heinrich Klaasen capable of holding down positions as specialist batsmen."

South Africa will face Pakistan in three T20Is, the first taking place at Newlands in Cape Town on February 1.

South Africa T20 squad to play Pakistan: Faf du Plessis (capt), Gihahn Cloete, Junior Dala, Quinton de Kock, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Willem Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen.