PSL 2020 Final Time table: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalanders: Date, Venue, TV Channel, Live streaming, Prize money

1. PSL 2020 final India timings

The PSL 2020 final will be played at 8.30 PM IST. The match will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi. Originally, the final was scheduled to be played on March 22 but was postponed due to Covid 19 situation in Pakistan. The original venue was Gadaffi stadium, Lahore, and it was shifted to Karachi because of smog issues.

2. The route to PSL 2020 final

Karachi Kings defeated Multan Sultans in a Super Over in Qualifier 1 to enter final, whereas Qalanders outgunned Sultans by 25 runs in the Eliminator to enter the title round.

3. Telecast of PSL 2020 final in India

In India, the PSL 2020 final will be live on Eurosport/DSport. Live streaming will be on JIO TV, Airtel Xtreme, Eurosport and cricketgateway.com.

4. The Karachi, Lahore squads

Karachi Kings Squad: Imad Wasim (Captain), Ali Khan, Awais Zia, Cameron Delport, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Umer Khan, Aamer Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, Usama Mir, Chadwick Walton, Waqas Maqsood, Wayne Parnell, Sherfane Rutherford, Alex Hales.

Lahore Qalandars Squad: Sohail Akhtar (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk(w), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Muhammad Faizan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Dane Vilas, Agha Salman, Usman Shinwari, Abid Ali, Jaahid Ali, Maaz Khan, Raja Farzan.

5. Prize money details

The PSL 2020 will offer a total prize money of $1 million (approximately INR 7.5 crores). The winners will receive approximately INR 3.7 crores, while the runner-up will be richer by approximately INR 1.50 crores.