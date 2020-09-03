Cricket
PSL 2020: PCB announce four remaining matches will be held in November

By
Bengaluru, September 3: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday (September 2) that the four remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020), which were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now take place in Lahore in November.

According to the revamped schedule unveiled by the PCB, the table toppers - Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings - will face off in the qualifier, while third and fourth placed, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the first eliminator in a double-header on November 14.

The loser of the Qualifier and the winner of the first Eliminator will meet in the second Eliminator on November 15, followed by the final on November 17.

"The four matches will be held in Lahore on 14, 15 and 17 November with only the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 to be a double-header. Eliminator 2 will be played on the following day, while the event will conclude on Tuesday, 17 November," PCB said in a statement on Wednesday (September 3).

The PSL was suspended on March 17 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board said "all games will be played under COVID-19 protocols, including bio-secure bubble for the players, match officials and event-related staff.

"The matches are currently planned to be held behind closed doors, though the situation will be closely monitored and will be reviewed in October."

Story first published: Thursday, September 3, 2020, 12:16 [IST]
