PSL 2021: Full list of award winners, prize money details, records, statistics

Sohaib, was given a lifeline when he was dropped by Hazratullah Zazai on six in the 11th over, slapped six fours and three sixes in an electrifying 35-ball 65 not out, while Rossouw clobbered five fours and three sixes in a swashbuckling 21-ball 50 - his first half-century of the tournament - to steer Sultans to a record 206 for four in 20 overs.

However, Zalmi could make only 159 for 9.

Brief score: Multan Sultans: 206/4 in 20 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 65 not out, Rilee Rossouw 50, Shan Masood 37, Mohammad Rizwan 30; Sameen Gul 2-26, Mohammad Imran 2-47) beat Peshawar Zalmi: 159/9 in 20 overs (Shoaib Malik 48, Kamran Akmal 36, Rovman Powell 23, Sherfane Rutherford 18; Imran Tahir 3-33; Blessing Muzarabani 2-26, Imran Khan 2-27) by 47 runs.

1. PSL 2021 awards A. Team awards 1. Winner: Multan Sultans, Rs 3.5 crore 2. Runners-up: Peshawar Zalmi: Rs 1.5 crore B. Individual Awards 1. Best fielder: Iftikhar Ahmed (Karachi Kings), Rs 3.75 lakh 2. Best wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans), Rs 3.75 lakh 3. Player of the final: Shoaib Maqsood (Multan Sultans), Rs 3.75 lakh 4. Highest run-getter: Babar Azam (Karachi Kings), 554 runs (11 matches, seven 50s), Rs 3.75 lakh 5. Highest wicket-taker: Shahnawaz Dahani (Multan Sultans): 11 matches, 20 wickets, Rs 3.75 lakh 6. Player of the tournament: Shoaib Maqsood (Multan Sultans, 428 runs): Rs 14 lakh. 2. Prize money break-up Winner - Rs 3.5 crore Runners-up - Rs 1.5 crore Player of the tournament - Rs 14.1 lakh Highest Run-Scorer - Rs 3.75 lakh Highest Wicket-Taker - Rs 3.75 lakh Best Fielder - Rs 3.75 lakh Best Wicketkeeper - Rs 3.75 lakh 3. Top five run-getters 1. Babar Azam (Karachi Kings): 554 runs 2. Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans): 500 runs 3. Shoaib Maqsood (Multan Sultans): 428 runs 4. Shoaib Malik (Peshawar Zalmi): 354 runs 5. Sharjeel Khan (Karachi Kings): 338 runs 4. Top five wicket-takers 1. Shahnawaz Dahani (Multan Sultans): 20 wickets 2. Wahab Riaz (Peshawar Zalmi): 18 wickets 3. Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars): 16 wickets 4. James Faulkner (Lahore Qalandars): 13 wickets Imran Tahir (Mutan Sultans): 13 wickets Hasan Ali (Islamabad United): 13 wickets. 5. Saqib Mahmood (Peshawar Zalmi): 12 wickets