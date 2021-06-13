Cricket
PSL: Islamabad United’s Hasan Ali to miss remainder of the season for family reasons

By Pti

Abu Dhabi, June 13: Islamabad United fast bowler Hasan Ali will miss the remainder of the Pakistan Super League because of family commitments.

"I want to say to all Islamabad United fans, unfortunately due to personal reasons I have to pull out of the remaining PSL matches," Hasan was quoted as saying in Islamabad’s statement.

"Some things are more important than cricket and nothing is more important than family. I am thankful to Islamabad United for their support and understanding. This team truly is a family that stands with you through thick and thin. I wish the team the very best of luck for the remaining PSL matches."

Hasan has been the key bowler for Islamabad this season, grabbing 10 wickets in six games at an impressive average of 14. Islamabad captain Shadab Khan said absence of Hasan will be a huge loss, but the franchise understood the fast bowler's "situation right now."

"He will obviously be a huge loss to our team and the tournament, but some things are more important than cricket. At Islamabad United we have always looked after each other like a family and we will continue to do so," Khan said.

Story first published: Sunday, June 13, 2021, 17:38 [IST]
