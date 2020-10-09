Pujara thanks fans for love and support after completing 10 years in international cricket

The Indian stalwart, over the years has become national team's dependable number three batsman in the traditional format.

The 32-year-old was at his best during the 2018 tour of Australia where he scored over 500 runs to guide India to their first (2-1) Test series win Down Under in 71 years.

Pujara, who made his Test debut against Australia in Bengaluru, took to social media to thank the fans.

"Truly privileged and blessed to have completed 10 yrs as an Indian cricketer Flag of India Folded hands. Growing up playing cricket in Rajkot all those years back, under the watchful eyes of my father, I would never have imagined the journey would bring me here. Thank you for all the support and wishes. Look forward to contributing lots more to the team," Pujara tweeted.

P.S. Coincidentally, today also happens to be the wife's birthday, so Puja has ensured I will never forget this date 😀#grateful #blessed #10years #lotsmoretogo — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 9, 2020

Pujara, Pujara, who had an impressive first outing as he scored 72 in the second innings in India's successful 207-run chase. also left a cheeky little note informing another reason to remember the date.

The 32-year-old has so far played 77 Tests, scoring 5840 runs with 18 hundreds.