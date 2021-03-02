Punjab CM requests BCCI to include Mohali Cricket stadium as venue for IPL 2021

The CM also assured that his government would make all necessary arrangements for the safety of players amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am surprised at the exclusion of Mohali Cricket stadium for the upcoming IPL season. I urge and appeal to @BCCI and @IPL to reconsider their decision. There is no reason why Mohali can't host IPL and out government will make all necessary arrangements for safety against #Covid19," the CM tweeted.

The Punjab Cricket Stadium (PCA) at Mohali has been the home base of Punjab Kings franchise. However, the reports last week didn't mention Mohali as one of the potential venues. Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai have been shortlisted as potential venues but the BCCI is yet to take a final call on the matter.

Mumbai was also being considered but a spike in COVID cases means that IPL games are unlikely to be held there.

Punjab's daily COVID-19 count has been relatively low and on Tuesday (March 2), 635 new cases were recorded which pushed the active tally to 4853. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia also confirmed that he has written to BCCI over the exclusion of Mohali as a venue.

Punjab CM was not the only political voice calling for BCCI to reconsider it's decision on venues for IPL 2021 as Telangana minister and ruling TRS Working President K T Rama Rao also requested for Hyderabad - the home of Sunrisers Hyderabad - to be included among the venues.

Open appeal to @BCCI and @IPL office bearers to include Hyderabad as one of the venues for upcoming IPL season



Our effective COVID containment measures are reflected in our low number of cases among all metro cities in India & we assure you of all support from the Govt — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 28, 2021

The 2020 IPL was held in the UAE in empty stadiums but there is a possibility that the upcoming edition at home will allow spectators with the COVID situation improving drastically.